Education Ministry To Award Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar 2021-22 Tomorrow

The Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar has been instituted by the Ministry of Education to recognise, inspire and celebrate excellence in sanitation and hygiene practices in schools.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 18, 2022 2:42 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Ministry of Education will award the Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar for the 2021-22 session tomorrow. The Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar will be presented to selected schools at Akashvani Rang Bhawan, All India Radio, Sansad Marg in New Delhi. The award has been instituted to recognise, inspire and celebrate excellence in sanitation and hygiene practices in schools. The purpose of the award, a statement on the official website says, is to honor schools that have undertaken significant steps towards fulfilling the mandate of the Swachh Vidyalaya Campaign.

The award is based on IT enabled assessment of WASH infrastructure, hygienic practices and COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, it added. The performance of the schools has been evaluated on parameters including drinking water, toilet, handwashing with soap, operation and maintenance, capacity building and COVID-19 (preparedness and response). The Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar awards are categorised at the district, state and national levels.

For the District level, three, four and five star schools were able to apply, while for the state and Union Territory levels, only four and five star rated schools could apply. For national level, only five star rated schools had the provision to apply.

