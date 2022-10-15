Education Ministry, Assam Government To Strengthen Existing Schools Under PM SHRI Scheme

Twitter @EduMinOfIndia

The Ministry of Education, Department of School Education and Literacy and the School Education Department, Government of Assam signed an agreement for strengthening the selected existing schools managed by the state government and the local bodies. The Education Ministry and Assam Government signed an agreement on October 14 to improve and elevate existing government schools in Assam under the PM SHRI Schools (PM ScHools for Rising India) schemes.

PM SHRI scheme has been implemented by the central government for the development of more than 14,500 schools across the country. The total project cost in PM SHRI scheme is Rs. 27,360 crore which includes a central share of Rs. 18,128 crores for the period of five years from the year 2022-23 to 2026-27. The Ministry of Education (MoE) has announced the agreement with School Education Department of Assam on PM SHRI Schools through its official Twitter handle.

"On October 14, 2022, a MoU has been signed between @DselEduMinistry, @EduMinOfIndia, GoI and the School Education Department, Government of Assam to establish the #PMSHRI Schools by strengthening the existing schools from the schools managed by State/local bodies," reads the tweet.

The PM SHRI scheme will provide several benefits which include quality and innovation, Science and Math kits will be provided to these schools, annual school grants, early childhood care and education including balvatika and foundational literacy and numeracy equity and inclusion including the provision of safe and appropriate infrastructure for girls and CWSN, among other benefits. The PM SHRI scheme will also focus on strengthening of existing infrastructures in schools and implementing green school initiatives.