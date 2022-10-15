  • Home
  • Education
  • Education Ministry, Assam Government To Strengthen Existing Schools Under PM SHRI Scheme

Education Ministry, Assam Government To Strengthen Existing Schools Under PM SHRI Scheme

The Ministry of Education, Department of School Education and Literacy and the School Education Department, Government of Assam signed an agreement for strengthening the selected existing schools managed by the state government and the local bodies.

Education | Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Oct 15, 2022 3:49 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Centre Notifies Regulations For Foreign Universities To Set Up Campus In GIFT City
World Students’ Day 2022 Today; Remembering Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, Inspiring Quotes
Why Is World Students' Day Celebrated On October 15?
Dharmendra Pradhan Urges All IITs To Run Skill Development Centres In Research And Development Fair IInvenTiv
Ukraine-Returned Indian Students To Continue Studies In Uzbekistan
Delegation From Nepal On Three-Day Visit To Delhi Government Schools
Education Ministry, Assam Government To Strengthen Existing Schools Under PM SHRI Scheme
Twitter @EduMinOfIndia
New Delhi:

The Ministry of Education, Department of School Education and Literacy and the School Education Department, Government of Assam signed an agreement for strengthening the selected existing schools managed by the state government and the local bodies. The Education Ministry and Assam Government signed an agreement on October 14 to improve and elevate existing government schools in Assam under the PM SHRI Schools (PM ScHools for Rising India) schemes.

PM SHRI scheme has been implemented by the central government for the development of more than 14,500 schools across the country. The total project cost in PM SHRI scheme is Rs. 27,360 crore which includes a central share of Rs. 18,128 crores for the period of five years from the year 2022-23 to 2026-27. The Ministry of Education (MoE) has announced the agreement with School Education Department of Assam on PM SHRI Schools through its official Twitter handle.

"On October 14, 2022, a MoU has been signed between @DselEduMinistry, @EduMinOfIndia, GoI and the School Education Department, Government of Assam to establish the #PMSHRI Schools by strengthening the existing schools from the schools managed by State/local bodies," reads the tweet.

The PM SHRI scheme will provide several benefits which include quality and innovation, Science and Math kits will be provided to these schools, annual school grants, early childhood care and education including balvatika and foundational literacy and numeracy equity and inclusion including the provision of safe and appropriate infrastructure for girls and CWSN, among other benefits. The PM SHRI scheme will also focus on strengthening of existing infrastructures in schools and implementing green school initiatives.

Click here for more Education News
Education News Ministry of Education
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
"Students Should Draw Inspiration From APJ Abdul Kalam," Says Dharmendra Pradhan
MHT CET 5-Year LLB 2022: CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Declared; Direct Link
MHT CET 5-Year LLB 2022: CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Declared; Direct Link
Rajasthan NEET UG Counseling 2022: Round 1 Registration Begins; Complete Schedule Here
Rajasthan NEET UG Counseling 2022: Round 1 Registration Begins; Complete Schedule Here
MHT CET Counselling 2022: CAP Round 1 Web Option Entry Ends Today
MHT CET Counselling 2022: CAP Round 1 Web Option Entry Ends Today
NEET MDS 2022: NBE Releases Revised Cut-Off; Details Here
NEET MDS 2022: NBE Releases Revised Cut-Off; Details Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................