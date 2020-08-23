  • Home
  • Education
  • Education Ministry Asks Suggestions On Implementation Of National Education Policy

Education Ministry Asks Suggestions On Implementation Of National Education Policy

National Education Policy: The Education Ministry has asked school teachers and principals to submit their views on the implementation process of NEP 2020 at innovateindia.mygov.in/nep2020 between August 24-31.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Aug 23, 2020 12:18 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

RELATED NEWS

Only 27% UP Students Have Electronic Devices, Online Education Is Impractical: Akhilesh Yadav
Maharashtra: Forced To Travel 50 Km For Online Classes, Children Reach Out To NCPCR For Internet
North-Eastern Hill University To Hold Final Semester Exams In September
CBSE Launches 'Teacher Energized Manuals' For Teaching Science, Maths From Class 6 To Class 10
UGC Exam Guidelines 2020: Supreme Court To Announce Verdict Soon On Final Year Exams
Government School Teacher in Uri, Baramulla Creates Android App, Website To Help Students
Education Ministry Asks Suggestions On Implementation Of National Education Policy
Education Ministry Asks Suggestions On Implementation Of NEP 2020
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, has asked teachers to submit their suggestions on the implementation of the recently approved new National Education Policy, or NEP 2020. Secretary Anita Karwal, in a letter, has asked school teachers and principals to submit their views on the implementation process of NEP 2020 at innovateindia.mygov.in/nep2020 between August 24-31.

The ministry has introduced a list of questions through which the teachers have been asked to submit their suggestions.

“To simplify the process for the teachers, the suggestions are being called on each theme of the NEP 2020 related to school education...through a question-answer process. The questions are framed in such a manner that teachers can relate to them from their experience as teachers and classroom transactions,” an official statement said.

“Each question also gives reference to the paragraphs of NEP 2020 to which refers to, to enable the teacher to read the same for better understanding of the policy, before uploading suggestions,” the statement added.

The submitted suggestions will be reviewed by a team of experts from the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).

“Though suggestions are being called in a limited words format, however, for gathering further information, if required, teachers whose suggestions are found useful for incorporating in National Curriculum Framework or in the implementation plan, shall be individually contacted,” an official statement said.

Implementation Of NEP 2020

For successful implementation of the National Education Policy, the Education Ministry is also organizing an online competition for teachers on ‘Preparation of Communication Material’.

The Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE, has asked its teachers to participate in the competition and to submit their suggestions.

“The participating teachers will have to prepare communication material on different themes of NEP 2020 related to school education. The 10 best-selected entries will be forwarded to NCERT for National Level Selection. The entries submitted by the teachers may be used by the Ministry of Education in future…” CBSE said in a statement.

Previously, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ held a meeting with NCERT Director Hrushikesh Senapaty, and Anita Karwal to discuss preparations for the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) and implementation of the NEP 2020.

Mr Pokhriyal has also announced that the will answer questions related to NEP 2020 on September 1. Students can send their questions to the minister using #NEPTransformingIndia.

Click here for more Education News
New Education Policy Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Only 27% UP Students Have Electronic Devices, Online Education Is Impractical: Akhilesh Yadav
Only 27% UP Students Have Electronic Devices, Online Education Is Impractical: Akhilesh Yadav
NEET 2020 Admit Card: When Where And How To Download
NEET 2020 Admit Card: When Where And How To Download
BHU Terminal Semester: Banaras Hindu University To Hold Final Exams Online
BHU Terminal Semester: Banaras Hindu University To Hold Final Exams Online
Delhi Needs Education System That Develops Right Attitude, Skills: Manish Sisodia
Delhi Needs Education System That Develops Right Attitude, Skills: Manish Sisodia
JEE Main, NEET 2020: Cancel Exams And Make Alternative Arrangement, Says Manish Sisodia
JEE Main, NEET 2020: Cancel Exams And Make Alternative Arrangement, Says Manish Sisodia
.......................... Advertisement ..........................