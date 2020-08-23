Image credit: Shutterstock Education Ministry Asks Suggestions On Implementation Of NEP 2020

The Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, has asked teachers to submit their suggestions on the implementation of the recently approved new National Education Policy, or NEP 2020. Secretary Anita Karwal, in a letter, has asked school teachers and principals to submit their views on the implementation process of NEP 2020 at innovateindia.mygov.in/nep2020 between August 24-31.

The ministry has introduced a list of questions through which the teachers have been asked to submit their suggestions.

“To simplify the process for the teachers, the suggestions are being called on each theme of the NEP 2020 related to school education...through a question-answer process. The questions are framed in such a manner that teachers can relate to them from their experience as teachers and classroom transactions,” an official statement said.

“Each question also gives reference to the paragraphs of NEP 2020 to which refers to, to enable the teacher to read the same for better understanding of the policy, before uploading suggestions,” the statement added.

The submitted suggestions will be reviewed by a team of experts from the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).

“Though suggestions are being called in a limited words format, however, for gathering further information, if required, teachers whose suggestions are found useful for incorporating in National Curriculum Framework or in the implementation plan, shall be individually contacted,” an official statement said.

Implementation Of NEP 2020

For successful implementation of the National Education Policy, the Education Ministry is also organizing an online competition for teachers on ‘Preparation of Communication Material’.

The Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE, has asked its teachers to participate in the competition and to submit their suggestions.

“The participating teachers will have to prepare communication material on different themes of NEP 2020 related to school education. The 10 best-selected entries will be forwarded to NCERT for National Level Selection. The entries submitted by the teachers may be used by the Ministry of Education in future…” CBSE said in a statement.

Previously, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ held a meeting with NCERT Director Hrushikesh Senapaty, and Anita Karwal to discuss preparations for the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) and implementation of the NEP 2020.

Mr Pokhriyal has also announced that the will answer questions related to NEP 2020 on September 1. Students can send their questions to the minister using #NEPTransformingIndia.