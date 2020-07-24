Education Ministry Announces 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' Quiz For Students

MHRD ha announced Kargil Vijay Diwas Quiz for studnets

The Government of India has announced a national level quiz competition to celebrate the 21st Kargil Vijay Diwas. "India is celebrating 21st Kargil Vijay Diwas on 26 July 2020 to commemorate the contribution of our warriors. To inculcate patriotism among students the Government of India is organising a national level quiz," says the MyGov website where students can participate in the quiz.

"Students, how much do you know about the Kargil war? On this Kargil Vijay Diwas, we bring you a national level quiz competition to commemorate the contribution of our warriors," Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' tweeted about the competition.

The online competition will conclude on July 27, 2020. Students can participate in the quiz through the MyGov website. Students will need to register first in order to participate in the quiz.

The quiz questions are designed to assess a student's knowledge of the Kargil conflict. It is a timed quiz with six questions to be answered in 60 seconds. Each question in the Quiz is in the Multiple Choice Format and with only one correct answer.

A student can attempt the questions only once. There is no negative marking.

Students who secure over 80 per cent or more marks will be given a merit certificate duly signed by Secretary UGC, Director NCERT and CEO MyGov.

Each participant will get a digital certificate of participation.