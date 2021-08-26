  • Home
Education Ministry, AICTE Launch MANTHAN Hackathon To Address Challenges On Security

MANTHAN 2021 Hackathon seeks to identify innovative concepts and technology solutions to address security challenges of the 21st century faced by our intelligence agencies

New Delhi:

Ministry of Education and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) have launched MANTHAN 2021 Hackathon today. Manthan 2021 is organised by Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) in coordination with the Innovation Cell of the Ministry of Education. MANTHAN Hackathon seeks to identify innovative concepts and technology solutions to address security challenges of the 21st century faced by our intelligence agencies. Students can register online at manthan.mic.gov.in.

Scheduled from November 28 to December 1, a government statement said, selected youths from education institutions across the country and registered start-ups will participate to offer strong, safe and effective technology solutions using their technical expertise and innovative skills. The winning team will receive a prize money of Rs 40 Lakh.

Participants, the statement said, are expected to develop digital solutions under six themes for 20 different challenge statements released today using new technologies including artificial intelligence, deep learning, augmented reality and machine learning, for ever-changing security-related challenges, which include photo/video analysis, fake content identification along with the information of creator, and predictive cyber crime data analytics.

MANTHAN 2021 will have two phases. While, in the first phase, participants will submit their concepts against the problem statements which they wish to solve on the portal. These submitted ideas will be evaluated by a group of experts in the field and only the innovative ideas will be selected for the Grand Finale or 2nd round scheduled from November 28. During the Grand Finale, selected participants are expected to build the solution to demonstrate their concepts and prove to the juries that their ideas are technically feasible and more importantly implementable. Best ideas will be declared winners.

Professor Anil D Sahasrabudhe, Chairman of AICTE, during the launch said: “MANTHAN Hackathon is very crucial as it has direct application in strengthening our national security” He hoped that a large number of youngsters will participate in this initiative and will help BPR&D to identify best of the minds and ideas from our country, the statement added.

