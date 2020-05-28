Education Minister ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' will address 45,000 institutes today

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' will interact with heads of 45,000 Higher Education Institutes in the country today. The HRD Minister, in a video message posted on his Twitter account, said that the webinar is being organized by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) where the minister will address several issues in higher education during the time of coronavirus.

During the webinar, HRD Minister will be talking about the 'turning the challenges of Covid-19 pandemic into opportunities'.

The webinar will be held at 3 pm on May 28 and will be accessible by the official twitter accounts of NAAC and the Education Minister.

In his video message, the HRD minister applauded the efforts of teachers from higher education institutes in continuing the education of students through various medium despite lockdown.

Mr. Nishank also asked teachers and staff members of Higher Education Institutes to share any suggestion or query for the webinar with him through his twitter account.

Earlier, the minister held three separate webinars meant for parents, students, and teachers respectively. However, all three webinars focused on school education and decisions taken regarding school exams, entrance exams, and start of the new academic year.

The minister had also announced a webinar to be held for University Vice Chancellors on May 11. The interaction was organized by All India Universities Association. The Minister cited urgent official commitment for the postponement of the programme. The webinar was to be held on the topic 'Higher Education post COVID-19 era' and it was expected that critical points about higher education would be discussed during the interaction.



