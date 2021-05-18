  • Home
  • Education
  • Education Minister’s Meeting With Vice-Chancellors Of Central Universities Postponed

Education Minister’s Meeting With Vice-Chancellors Of Central Universities Postponed

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal’s meeting all vice-chancellors of central universities has been postponed.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: May 18, 2021 10:44 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Education Minister To Meet Vice-Chancellors Of Central Universities Today
NHRC Warns Union Education, HRD Secretaries Over Plight Of Students From Poor Backgrounds
Education Minister To Virtually Meet Vice-Chancellors Of Central Universities Tomorrow
Education Minister’s Meeting Today To Review COVID-19 Situation
Medical Students Being Deployed For Ward Duty In Jammu GMC Hospital: Official
NSUI Writes To Jammu and Kashmir Governor For Raising Stipend Of Medical Interns
Education Minister’s Meeting With Vice-Chancellors Of Central Universities Postponed
Ramesh Pokhriyal’s meeting all vice-chancellors of central universities has been postponed
New Delhi:

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal’s meeting all vice-chancellors of central universities has been postponed. The minister called a meeting to review online education amid COVID-19. Mr Pokhriyal is also expected to talk about the planning and implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The minister has also chaired a meeting with school education secretaries of all states and Union Territories on May 17 and discussed measures adopted for the management of the education system during COVID.

This was the first virtual meeting of Mr Pokhriyal with the state education secretaries during the ongoing second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The minister suggested to the state secretaries that secondary school students be provided with digital devices.

During the meet, Mr Pokhriyal also suggested that Bharat Net be used to connect all the schools. Moreover to ensure the mental wellness of students and teachers, the 'Manodarpan' portal be used effectively and the "Grief Session" is to be arranged at the required places.

"The state education secretaries meeting was held to review the COVID situation, online education, and work around NEP," Mr Pokhriyal said on Twitter.

"Education is the top priority and as instructed by the Government of India, a COVID action plan to ensure uninterrupted education is required," he added.

The minister stated that the department has taken up several Initiatives in 2020-21 for facilitating continuous learning during the pandemic.

These include: expansion of DIKSHA under PM eVIDYA; DTH TV channels under the bouquet of SWAYAM PRABHA TV channels; launch of online NISHTHA training for teachers at DIKSHA; Launch of Manodarpan to cater to the socio-emotional and psychological needs of the students, etc.

Click here for more Education News
education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IGNOU June TEE 2021: Link Activated To Submit Exam Form; Know Details
IGNOU June TEE 2021: Link Activated To Submit Exam Form; Know Details
PSEB 10th Result 2021: Punjab Board Releases Class 10 Result; How, Where To Check
PSEB 10th Result 2021: Punjab Board Releases Class 10 Result; How, Where To Check
Education Minister To Meet Vice-Chancellors Of Central Universities Today
Education Minister To Meet Vice-Chancellors Of Central Universities Today
Teachers In Government-Run Tribal Schools Will Now Teach Students Using Next-Generation Technologies
Teachers In Government-Run Tribal Schools Will Now Teach Students Using Next-Generation Technologies
Maharashtra To Allow Final Year UG Students Affected By Cyclone To Appear For Exams Again
Maharashtra To Allow Final Year UG Students Affected By Cyclone To Appear For Exams Again
.......................... Advertisement ..........................