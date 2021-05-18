Education Minister’s Meeting With Vice-Chancellors Of Central Universities Postponed

Ramesh Pokhriyal’s meeting all vice-chancellors of central universities has been postponed

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal’s meeting all vice-chancellors of central universities has been postponed. The minister called a meeting to review online education amid COVID-19. Mr Pokhriyal is also expected to talk about the planning and implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The minister has also chaired a meeting with school education secretaries of all states and Union Territories on May 17 and discussed measures adopted for the management of the education system during COVID.

This was the first virtual meeting of Mr Pokhriyal with the state education secretaries during the ongoing second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The minister suggested to the state secretaries that secondary school students be provided with digital devices.

During the meet, Mr Pokhriyal also suggested that Bharat Net be used to connect all the schools. Moreover to ensure the mental wellness of students and teachers, the 'Manodarpan' portal be used effectively and the "Grief Session" is to be arranged at the required places.

"The state education secretaries meeting was held to review the COVID situation, online education, and work around NEP," Mr Pokhriyal said on Twitter.

"Education is the top priority and as instructed by the Government of India, a COVID action plan to ensure uninterrupted education is required," he added.

The minister stated that the department has taken up several Initiatives in 2020-21 for facilitating continuous learning during the pandemic.

These include: expansion of DIKSHA under PM eVIDYA; DTH TV channels under the bouquet of SWAYAM PRABHA TV channels; launch of online NISHTHA training for teachers at DIKSHA; Launch of Manodarpan to cater to the socio-emotional and psychological needs of the students, etc.