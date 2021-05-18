Education Minister’s Meeting Today With Vice-Chancellors Of Central Universities

Ramesh Pokhriyal will meet all Vice-Chancellors of central universities virtually today

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will meet all Vice-Chancellors of central universities virtually today to review the online education amid COVID-19. In the meeting, Mr Pokhriyal will also talk about the planning and implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Education Minister chaired a meeting with school education secretaries of all states and Union Territories on May 17 through video conferencing and discussed various measures adopted for the management of the education system during COVID. The minister also discussed different strategies adopted for online and offline learning in Schools so far and the way forward.

The minister emphasised the need to continue the coherent efforts made by the states and UTs in the previous year and underscored the importance of reaching out to the most vulnerable and marginalized children in this pandemic period. He further stated that the Department has taken up several Initiatives in 2020-21 for facilitating continuous learning during the pandemic.

These include: expansion of DIKSHA under PM eVIDYA; DTH TV channels under the bouquet of SWAYAM PRABHA TV channels; launch of online NISHTHA training for teachers at DIKSHA; Launch of Manodarpan to cater to the socio-emotional and psychological needs of the students, etc.

Also, several initiatives have been taken to reach out to children without access to digital education. He also underlined the importance of involving various stakeholders for the effective implementation of the National Education Policy 2020.

All states and UTs shared their strategy for continuing the learning process during the pandemic. It was reported that most of the children have received the textbooks and apart from this, various supplementary graded material has also been prepared by the states.

Haryana and Gujarat shared the details about the assessment being done by the state while schools are not opened.

Many states such as Jharkhand, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have made digital apps to promote learning. The pivotal role of parents and communities have been highlighted by all the states and UTs.

States and UTs also shared the details to promote online learning through digital devices, Doordarshan and radio etc.