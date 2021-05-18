  • Home
  • Education
  • Education Minister’s Meeting Today With Vice-Chancellors Of Central Universities

Education Minister’s Meeting Today With Vice-Chancellors Of Central Universities

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will meet all Vice-Chancellors of central universities virtually today to review the online education amid COVID-19.

Education | Edited by Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: May 18, 2021 8:37 am IST

RELATED NEWS

NHRC Warns Union Education, HRD Secretaries Over Plight Of Students From Poor Backgrounds
Education Minister To Virtually Meet Vice-Chancellors Of Central Universities Tomorrow
Education Minister’s Meeting Today To Review COVID-19 Situation
Medical Students Being Deployed For Ward Duty In Jammu GMC Hospital: Official
NSUI Writes To Jammu and Kashmir Governor For Raising Stipend Of Medical Interns
Education Minister To Launch AICTE’s Faculty Development Programme Calendar
Education Minister’s Meeting Today With Vice-Chancellors Of Central Universities
Ramesh Pokhriyal will meet all Vice-Chancellors of central universities virtually today
New Delhi:

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will meet all Vice-Chancellors of central universities virtually today to review the online education amid COVID-19. In the meeting, Mr Pokhriyal will also talk about the planning and implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Education Minister chaired a meeting with school education secretaries of all states and Union Territories on May 17 through video conferencing and discussed various measures adopted for the management of the education system during COVID. The minister also discussed different strategies adopted for online and offline learning in Schools so far and the way forward.

The minister emphasised the need to continue the coherent efforts made by the states and UTs in the previous year and underscored the importance of reaching out to the most vulnerable and marginalized children in this pandemic period. He further stated that the Department has taken up several Initiatives in 2020-21 for facilitating continuous learning during the pandemic.

These include: expansion of DIKSHA under PM eVIDYA; DTH TV channels under the bouquet of SWAYAM PRABHA TV channels; launch of online NISHTHA training for teachers at DIKSHA; Launch of Manodarpan to cater to the socio-emotional and psychological needs of the students, etc.

Also, several initiatives have been taken to reach out to children without access to digital education. He also underlined the importance of involving various stakeholders for the effective implementation of the National Education Policy 2020.

All states and UTs shared their strategy for continuing the learning process during the pandemic. It was reported that most of the children have received the textbooks and apart from this, various supplementary graded material has also been prepared by the states.

Haryana and Gujarat shared the details about the assessment being done by the state while schools are not opened.

Many states such as Jharkhand, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have made digital apps to promote learning. The pivotal role of parents and communities have been highlighted by all the states and UTs.

States and UTs also shared the details to promote online learning through digital devices, Doordarshan and radio etc.

Click here for more Education News
Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank education minister
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Teachers In Government-Run Tribal Schools Will Now Teach Students Using Next-Generation Technologies
Teachers In Government-Run Tribal Schools Will Now Teach Students Using Next-Generation Technologies
Maharashtra To Allow Final Year UG Students Affected By Cyclone To Appear For Exams Again
Maharashtra To Allow Final Year UG Students Affected By Cyclone To Appear For Exams Again
Tripura Government Launches Education Channel For School Students
Tripura Government Launches Education Channel For School Students
Education Minister Launches AICTE’s Faculty Development Programme Today
Education Minister Launches AICTE’s Faculty Development Programme Today
Ad-Hoc Grants Of Rs 5,228 Crore Released To States, UTs Under Samagra Shiksha: Ministry Of Education
Ad-Hoc Grants Of Rs 5,228 Crore Released To States, UTs Under Samagra Shiksha: Ministry Of Education
.......................... Advertisement ..........................