Education Minister’s Meeting Today To Review COVID-19 Situation

Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has called a meeting with state education secretaries today

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has called a meeting with state education secretaries today to review the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the education sector. The meeting will be conducted in a virtual mode in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per the official statement made by the Ministry of Education, in the virtual meeting, the minister will also review the online education and implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP 2020) apart from the COVID-19 impact on education.

This is likely to be the first virtual meeting of Mr Pokhriyal with the state education secretaries after COVID -19 second wave.

In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country at 2,46,84,077 and the death toll at 2,70,284.

The Education Minister is also expected to review the preparation made by the education departments of the states to cope up with the ongoing COVID-19 situation and how the students can continue their online education despite the challenges faced by them during the pandemic.

CBSE Board Exam 2021

In the wake of the second wave of coronavirus infection, the education ministry has cancelled the CBSE Class 10 board exam and postponed the Class 12 board exam 2021.

Amid growing demands for cancellation of Class 12 board exams, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday said that it has not taken any decision yet on Class 12 board exams.

"It is clarified that no such decision (cancellation of exams) has been taken regarding class 12 board examination, as being speculated. Any decision taken in this matter will be officially communicated to the public," a CBSE official said.

The exams were scheduled to be held from 4 May.