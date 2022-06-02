  • Home
  • Education
  • Dharmendra Pradhan Calls For Collaborative Approach To Develop E-Content For Classes

Dharmendra Pradhan Calls For Collaborative Approach To Develop E-Content For Classes

To achieve the goal of enhanced learning outcomes across India, the Education Minister encouraged the Government of Gujarat to organise workshops for sharing best practices in governance and technology-enabled learning," the statement added.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 2, 2022 10:41 am IST

RELATED NEWS

History Books Have Few Lines On Samrat Prithviraj, Lot Of Chapters On Mughals: Akshay Kumar
Kerala Transport Corporation's Double-Decker Bus Turned Into Classroom In Government School
National Education Ministers’ Conference: Dharmendra Pradhan Visits Vidya Samiksha Kendra In Gandhinagar
Two-Day National Education Ministers’ Conference Begins In Gujarat Today
High Court Asks Delhi Government To Try To Clear Backlog Of Unfilled EWS Seats In Private Schools
Puducherry Schools To Re-Open For Classes 1 To 10 And 12 On June 23
Dharmendra Pradhan Calls For Collaborative Approach To Develop E-Content For Classes
Dharmendra Pradhan callsfor a collaborative approach for developing quality e-content for all classes from Balvatika to Class 12
New Delhi:

The National Education Ministers’ Conference began in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar on Wednesday with the focus on implementation of the new National Education Policy (NEP). Education ministers of various states and Union Territories are participating in the two-day conference.

"Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan called for a collaborative approach among all stakeholders for developing quality e-content for all classes from Balvatika to Class 12, including in local languages," the Ministry of Education said in an official statement.

Participants visited the Vidya Samiksha Kendra in Gandhinagar with Education Ministers and representatives of various states and UTs. Speaking about VSK, Pradhan said that it is a nerve-centre for technology-enabled learning in Gujarat. "He also lauded VSK as AI and data-driven approach that has given a boost to enrolments & participation, and improved learning outcomes.

To achieve the goal of enhanced learning outcomes across India, the Minister encouraged the Government of Gujarat to organise workshops for sharing best practices in governance and technology-enabled learning," the statement added.

The participants also visited the National Forensic Sciences University. Later in the day, participants visited International Automobile Centre for Excellence. It is one-of-its-kind institute in Gandhinagar catering to end-to-end skill development, training and research needs of the Indian automobile industry.

"Pradhan said that the joint venture between Government of Gujarat and Maruti, iACE is a wonderful example of industry-academia collaboration, blended and employment-oriented learning. He suggested NCVET to evolve ways to provide degree equivalence to skill training programs conducted there," the statement said.

The conference is expected to witness deliberations on strengthening the education ecosystem in the country with focus on implementation of National Education Policy 2020, skilling in schools and digital initiatives like NDEAR and NETF. Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State (MoS) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics and Information Technology; MoS for Education Annapurna Devi and Subhash Sarkar, education ministers of states and UTs and senior officials of the education ministry are participating in the meeting.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Education Ministry

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET PG 2022 Result Declared Live: Scores On Nbe.edu.in; Check Cut-Off Marks, Toppers List
Live | NEET PG 2022 Result Declared Live: Scores On Nbe.edu.in; Check Cut-Off Marks, Toppers List
History Books Have Few Lines On Samrat Prithviraj, Lot Of Chapters On Mughals: Akshay Kumar
History Books Have Few Lines On Samrat Prithviraj, Lot Of Chapters On Mughals: Akshay Kumar
Kerala Transport Corporation's Double-Decker Bus Turned Into Classroom In Government School
Kerala Transport Corporation's Double-Decker Bus Turned Into Classroom In Government School
NEET PG 2022 College Predictor Launched; Check Admission Chances In Top Medical Colleges
NEET PG 2022 College Predictor Launched; Check Admission Chances In Top Medical Colleges
NEET-PG Results Out, Mansukh Mandaviya Lauds NBEMS For Declaring Results In Record 10 Days
NEET-PG Results Out, Mansukh Mandaviya Lauds NBEMS For Declaring Results In Record 10 Days
.......................... Advertisement ..........................