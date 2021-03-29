Education Minister Will Attend Inauguration Of Happiness Centre At IIM Jammu Tomorrow

  • Home
The IIM Jammu Happiness Centre seeks to teach students and faculty techniques to meditate and relax.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 29, 2021 11:51 am IST | Source: Careers360

Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' will attend the inauguration of IIM Jammu's Happiness Centre tomorrow at 11 om
New Delhi:

The Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will attend the inauguration of the Indian Institute of Management Jammu’s (IIM Jammu) Happiness Centre tomorrow, March 30 at 11 am. The IIM Jammu Happiness Centre seeks to teach students and faculty techniques to meditate and relax. The Happiness Centre will host several activities including counselling, holistic wellness, elective courses on happiness development, research and leadership and faculty development.

The founder of Art of Living Foundation, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar will also attend the ceremony of ‘Anandam’, said a statement on the social media handle of Ministry Of Education.

It said: “Minister of Education, Government of India Dr RP Nishank will be attending the inauguration ceremony of 'Anandam: The Center for Happiness' at IIM Jammu along with Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar ji.

