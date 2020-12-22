Education Minister Webinar Live Updates: Ramesh Pokhriyal To Discuss Board Exams With Teachers

The Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will host a live interaction with teachers today, December 22 at 4 pm. Mr Pokhriyal is likely to discuss the upcoming CBSE Board exams 2021 for Classes 10 and 12, and give details about its mode of conduct, CBSE exam dates, schedule and address the queries shared by teachers on Twitter. The Minister has asked teachers to join the webinar and share their concerns using #EducationMinistergoeslive.

The webinar was scheduled on December 17, however, the interaction was postponed due to “overwhelming response”. The live interaction of the teachers and Mr Pokhriyal will be broadcast live at the Education Ministry’s Twitter handle and Facebook page.

In his last webinar with students and parents, on December 10, the Education Minister answered questions about medical entrance tests, NEET 2021; engineering entrance test, JEE 2021 and board exams 2021.

Follow the live updates of Education Minister’s webinar here: