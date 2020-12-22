  • Home
Live

Education Minister Webinar Live Updates: Ramesh Pokhriyal To Discuss Board Exam With Teachers

#EducationMinisterGoesLive: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will host a live interaction with teachers at 4 pm today. He is likely to discuss the upcoming CBSE Board exams 2021 for Classes 10 and 12, CBSE exam dates, schedule and address the queries shared by teachers.

Education | Edited by Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Dec 22, 2020 1:08 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will host a live interaction with teachers today, December 22 at 4 pm. Mr Pokhriyal is likely to discuss the upcoming CBSE Board exams 2021 for Classes 10 and 12, and give details about its mode of conduct, CBSE exam dates, schedule and address the queries shared by teachers on Twitter. The Minister has asked teachers to join the webinar and share their concerns using #EducationMinistergoeslive.

The webinar was scheduled on December 17, however, the interaction was postponed due to “overwhelming response”. The live interaction of the teachers and Mr Pokhriyal will be broadcast live at the Education Ministry’s Twitter handle and Facebook page.

In his last webinar with students and parents, on December 10, the Education Minister answered questions about medical entrance tests, NEET 2021; engineering entrance test, JEE 2021 and board exams 2021.

Follow the live updates of Education Minister’s webinar here:

Live updates

#EducationMinisterGoesLive: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has scheduled a live interaction with teachers at 4 pm today to discuss the upcoming 2021 board exams.

01:08 PM IST
Dec. 22, 2020

#EducationMinisterGoesLive

Tagging the Education Minister, a Twitter user suggested that the upcoming board exams be held with a gap of 10-15 days in March and April, 2021.



12:42 PM IST
Dec. 22, 2020

#EducationMinisterGoesLive: What Teachers Are Asking

Teachers across the nation are worried about the upcoming 2021 board exams and want to know when will the exams be held and in what mode the 2021 board exams will be conducted.

Read More

12:24 PM IST
Dec. 22, 2020

#EducationMinisterGoesLive Webinar Today

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' will today answer teachers' queries regarding the upcoming board exams in a live interaction scheduled to start at 4 pm.

