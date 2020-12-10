Education Minister: We Are Discussing If JEE Main 2021 Can Be Conducted More Than Twice

Education Minister addresses questions on JEE MAIN 2021

The Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ today said that they the JEE Main 2021 exam may be held more than twice, and they will try to release the dates for the first phase of the Engineering entrance exam as soon as possible to give enough time to students to prepare for the exam. He said that they can push back JEE Main 2021 exam if the situation demands so. Though, he did not mention of postponing the examination.

While addressing the students during the live discussion on Twitter for which students and parents were encouraged to submit questions tagged with “#EducationMinisterGoesLive”, Mr Pokhriyal said, "The JEE Main 2021 may be held more than twice".

Mr Pokhriyal addressed the question related to reduction in the syllabus for JEE Main. He said, "We are discussing this constantly. And we are trying how many questions can be framed in what way that whatever syllabus reduction has happened".

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the conduct of the board and entrance exam this year. NTA successfully conducted the first session of JEE Main 2020 in January but had to postpone the second session.

Despite protests from students, education stakeholders, and politicians, NTA, after the Supreme Court’s permission, held the Engineering entrance exam in September.

Official information regarding JEE Main 2021 will be available at jeemain.nta.nic.in.