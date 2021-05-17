  • Home
  • Education Minister To Virtually Meet Vice-Chancellors Of Central Universities Tomorrow

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' will have a meeting with all the Vice-Chancellors of central universities tomorrow to review the online education amid the COVID-19 pandemic and implementation of New Education Policy (NEP 2020).

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: May 17, 2021 10:43 am IST

Ramesh Pokhriyal will meet with all the Vice-Chancellors of central universities tomorrow
New Delhi:

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' will have a meeting with all the Vice-Chancellors of central universities tomorrow to review the online education amid the COVID-19 pandemic and implementation of New Education Policy (NEP 2020).

Mr Pokhriyal will interact with education secretaries of all states today and review the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the education sector.

The minister will also review the promotion of online education and the implementation of the New Education policy.

"Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will meet virtually all state education secretaries on Monday. The top agenda of the meeting will be COVID -19 pandemic and its impact on education, promotion of online education, implementation of the New Education policy and preparation made by states," the education ministry said.

According to sources, the Union Minister will also review the preparation made by the state education departments to cope with the COVID-19 and how students can continue their online education despite the pandemic.

(With ANI inputs)

