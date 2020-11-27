Education Minister Virtually Addresses webinar On National Education Policy

Union Education Minister addressed a webinar on National Education Policy for Holistic Development: Issues, Challenges and the Way Forward, virtually. The webinar was organised by UGC Human Resource Development Centre (HRDC), Jawaharlal Nehru University, (JNU) in joint collaboration with Research for Resurgence Foundation (RRF) today, November 27.

The webinar witnessed 125 attendees from across India and abroad. Over 7,000 audiences connected with the live streaming of the program through the official Facebook page of JNU.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Pokhriyal stated that the new National Education Policy focusses on shaping the character of students by providing them with a holistic education. The policy will certainly help in materialising the Swami Vivekananda’s vision of ‘Study in India’ and ‘Stay in India’ by providing world-class research infrastructure and opportunities within the country, he added.

He emphasised that NEP is to foster the spirit of “vasudhaiva kutumbakam” for the world. He also stressed on the need of democratising education by imparting it in our mother tongue.

Chairman, Drafting Committee, NEP 2020, Prof. K Kasturirangan presented the distinguishing features of the NEP 2020. He informed that the NEP will play an important role in the fourth Industrial Revolution by capitalising on the enormous demographic dividend of India. He also explained how the vision of education for the future is inherent in NEP which will help us align our national goals with Sustainable Development Goals.

Vice-Chancellor, JNU, Prof. M Jagadesh Kumar emphasised that the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is first of its kind after the independence of India.