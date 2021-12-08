  • Home
  • Education
  • Education Minister Urges Private Companies To Invest More In Education

Education Minister Urges Private Companies To Invest More In Education

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday urged private companies to invest more in the education sector under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Dec 8, 2021 4:27 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Madras HC Awards Rs 5 Lakh Compensation To BDS Aspirant
Government May Consider Any Institute Keen To Take Lead In Setting Up Of Cooperative University: Amit Shah
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates AIIMS In Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur
SFI To Launch 'Zero Dropout' Campaign In Bengal
38,408 Schools, 2.86 Lakh Anganwadi Centres Don't Have Functional Toilets: Government Tells Rajya Sabha
Lok Sabha Passes Bill To Enhance Status Of Six More Institutes of Pharmaceutical Education and Research
Education Minister Urges Private Companies To Invest More In Education
Dharmendra Pradhan urged private companies to invest more in education
Image credit: twitter.com/dpradhanbjp
New Delhi:

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday urged private companies to invest more in the education sector under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). The education minister said that we should create a consensus where a major portion of CSR money is invested in the education sector.

In view of uplifting and promoting education in the aspirational areas, Mr Pradhan said that we are going to launch Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) 3.0 soon which will in priority work toward the education of aspirational areas.

A supplementary question during the question hour recommended, “Companies act 2013 mandates 2 per cent of company's net profit into CSR activities and the education minister should recommend to the government that 50 per cent of that 2 per cent should be dedicated towards education sector and particularly education sector in aspirational areas.”

To this, the education minister replied that aspirational districts are already at the government's priority. Schemes like Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) are already working on the upliftment of the education sector in aspirational areas and the government is planning RUSA 3.0 soon.

The education minister further said that we should have a consensus so that a major portion of CSR activities is done in the education and research sector as it is the future of our country. Many companies are already investing in education through their private endowment especially the new-age companies and enterprises and investing in education which is a very good symbol and he further urged companies to invest more in the upliftment of education.

Click here for more Education News
Dharmendra Pradhan
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Answer Key Released LIVE: Check Analysis of Business Studies, Comp. Application
Live | CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Answer Key Released LIVE: Check Analysis of Business Studies, Comp. Application
IIT-Hyderabad Placements: 466 Offers In Phase 1, Highest So Far
IIT-Hyderabad Placements: 466 Offers In Phase 1, Highest So Far
CBSE Class 10 Computer Application 2021 Analysis, Answer Key Released: 'Scoring Paper, NCERT Based', Check Rea
CBSE Class 10 Computer Application 2021 Analysis, Answer Key Released: 'Scoring Paper, NCERT Based', Check Rea
KMAT 2021 Result Releasing Today; Know How, Where To Check
KMAT 2021 Result Releasing Today; Know How, Where To Check
CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Analysis, Answer Key 2021: 'Balanced, Follows NCERT Pattern', Check Reactions
CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Analysis, Answer Key 2021: 'Balanced, Follows NCERT Pattern', Check Reactions
.......................... Advertisement ..........................