Education Minister Shares India's E-Learning Intitiatives With G20 Member States

HRD Minister shared India's efforts to mitigate impact of covid-19 on Education

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', on June 27, virtually participated in G20 Extraordinary Virtual Education Minister's Meeting and shared India's initiatives on Digital Education in the time of corona.

The special session was held to discuss the effects of Covid-19 pandemic on education and how different nations have dealt with it. The session was also about how member states can collaborate to further the cause of education.

The Minister informed Education Ministers of member states about efforts taken by Indian Government to mitigate the impact of Covid-19 on all sectors including education.

He also shared efforts of HRD Ministry to promote digital learning during covid-19 crisis including platforms like DIKSHA, SWAYAM, national Digital Library, e-PG pathshala etc.

Recognizing that not all students have adequate access to digital means of education, the ministry has also roped in TV Channels (SWAYAM Prabha) and radio in providing education to students in remote areas, he added.

The HRD Minister also said that it will soon launch eVIDYA programme, a common platform for all e-resources for digital education under the concept of One Nation One Digital Program.

The government is planning a similar concept for education TV channels, 'One Class One Channel', where one tv channel will be dedicated per grade.

He also informed that 100 top ranked universities in the country will soon start full-fledged online programmes. The ministry has also planned to enhance permissible online content in regular, open, and distance modes of education from 20% to 40%.

The Ministry has also commenced the process of preparing e-learning resources in eight regional languages. A Digitally Accessible Information System (DAISY) is also in works for differently-abled students.

Mr. Pokhriyal also informed about Manodarpan, an initiative for psycho-social support to students, teachers, and their families for their mental health and emotional well-being.

विद्यार्थियों, शिक्षकों और छात्रों के परिवार को मनोवैज्ञानिक सहयोग प्रदान करने के लिए शिक्षा मंत्रालय द्वारा मनोदर्पण पहल शुरू की गई है।एक हेल्प लाइन के माध्यम से सभी को मनोवैज्ञानिक सलाह दी जा रही है।#G20 — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 27, 2020

He also expressed India's resolve towards the efforts being taken by G20 nations on the development and advancement of flexible learning strategies including digital and distance learning resources within different country contexts.







