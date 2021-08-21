Education Minister Reviews Implementation Of Samagra Shiksha, RUSA In Odisha

  • Home
The Education Minister in the review meeting held by the School and Mass Education Department and Higher Education Department reviewed the implementation of the RUSA for the development of education infrastructure in higher education institutions in Odisha.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 21, 2021 5:18 pm IST

Dharmendra Pradhan reviews Samagra Shiksha, RUSA in Odisha today
Image credit: Twitter @dpradhanbjp
New Delhi:

The Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has reviewed the implementation of Samagra Shiksha and Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) in Odisha today. The Education Minister in the review meeting held by the School and Mass Education Department and Higher Education Department reviewed the implementation of the RUSA for the development of education infrastructure in higher education institutions in Odisha and understood the education system in Odisha.

Along with discussing the centrally sponsored schemes -- Samagra Shiksha and RUSA and several related issues of the schemes, the minister also discussed ways to strengthen online education in Odisha. Discussions on the development of research institutions in the state and the implementation of National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020) were also held.

During the review meeting, Education Minister Pradhan also advised the higher education officials to launch a campaign next month in September to ensure 100 percent vaccination against Covid for teachers, students over the age of 18, and school and college staff.

The Education Minister in his social media handle said: I had a fruitful discussion with the officials of Odisha Government. I reviewed the implementation of RUSA for the development of education infrastructure in higher education institutions in Odisha and understood the education system in Odisha.”

“Strengthening online education in Odisha, the development of research institutions and the National Education Policy-2020 were discussed in detail,” Mr Pradhan said adding that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the central government is committed to the development of the education sector.

