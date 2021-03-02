Education Minister Releases Study Material Of Indian Knowledge Tradition Programme

  • Home
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ released the study material for the new programme launched by National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS).

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Mar 2, 2021 10:10 pm IST

New Delhi:

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ released the study material for the new programme launched by National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). NIOS has started a programme named Bhartiya Jnana Parampara (Indian Knowledge Tradition) comprising 15 courses.

The new NIOS programme has specific courses on vedic studies, sanskrit grammar, indian philosophy, sanskrit literature and sanskrit language prepared for secondary and senior secondary level.

All these subjects have been translated into English language and will be later translated into other foreign languages as well to make them accessible to more number of students.

The Union Education Minister informed the study materials are available to learners in Sanskrit and Hindi language.

The curriculum will include courses on yoga, veda, Science, vocational subjects and sanskrit-oriented subjects in english and hindi. These courses will be available for students studying at all the three levels of open basic education programme including Class 3, Class 5 and Class 8.

The veda courses will have subjects on Ramayana epic narratives, the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita, the Panini propounded Maheshwara Sutras, the Samarasa shloka sangraha, the Ekatyasastotra, the numerous Vedic hymns, the Vishnushatranama stotra, the Shikshaavalli, Brahmavalli, Bhriguvalli and Lallishatnama stotra.

The yoga subjects include patanjali kritasutra, yogasutra exercises, surya namaskars, asanas and activities, pranayama, yama, niyam, hatha yoga, relaxation exercises, anger management exercises, concentration and memory enhancement exercises.

Further the vocational courses will include lessons on watering plants, cow rearing, cleaning of cowsheds and hygiene, garden care, sowing and harvesting, vegetable service, organic farming, navagraha forests, topics related to various skills related to daily life such as making beds, constructing biometrics for farm, use of Ayurveda in daily life, methods of cooking and serving.

The Science subjects will include topics like water, air, vegetation and land conservation in the Vedas, origin of creation, Panchamabhut, earth and natural resources.

National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) NIOS Online resources NIOS vocational courses
