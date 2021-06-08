Education Minister Releases Guidelines To Develop E-Content For Differently-Abled Children

Guidelines to frame e-Content for specially-abled children released (representational image)

The Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has approved the guidelines to develop e-Content for Children with Disabilities (CwD) today. The guidelines submitted in the form of a report by a committee of members comprises eleven Sections and two Appendices to guide as to how the e-contents are to made for children with special needs.

For the first time, an official statement said, "an attempt was made to prepare guidelines for CwD also referred to as Children with Special Needs (CWSN) children so that the goal of inclusive education is fulfilled. The Committee submitted a report titled “Guidelines for the Development of e-Content for Children with Disabilities” comprising of eleven Sections and two Appendices".

This was in response to PM e-VIDYA which sought the development of special e-content for specially-abled children.

The guidelines approved today say that e-Content for CwDs should be developed based on the four principles -- perceivable, operable, understandable and robust. The e-Content developed for the children with special needs including text, tables, diagrams, visuals, audios and videos should comply with national and international accessibility standards, it added.

The Committee has also recommended that in a phased manner textbooks may be adapted into Accessible Digital Textbooks (ADTs). The content of ADTs should be provided in multiple formats (text, audio, video, sign language) with turn-on and turn-off features.

Distribution platforms, the guidelines add, on which content is uploaded (e.g. DIKSHA) and Reading platforms/devices on which content is accessed and interacted (e.g. e-pathshala) must comply with technical standards and reasonable pedagogical accommodations have been recommended to meet specific needs of CwDs.

These guidelines will initiate the creation of high quality content for digital education to Children with Special needs. They are dynamic by nature, to be improved based on experience and advent of better technology.