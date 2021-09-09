Education Minister To Release NIRF India Rankings 2021 Today

NIRF India Rankings 2021 will be released today

The Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will release the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) today, September 9. NIRF India Rankings lists top universities and colleges in India. The NIRF India Ranking 2021 will be announced for ten categories -- Overall, University, Management, College, Pharmacy, Medical, Engineering, Architecture, ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements) and Law.

The NIRF India Ranking parameters and the weighted averages adopted to derive the rankings differ for all the categories. The broad categories adopted to rank the colleges, universities and institutes include Teaching, Learning and Resources; Research and Professional Practice; Graduation Outcomes; Outreach and Inclusivity and Peer Perception.

While announcing that Dharmendra Pradhan will release the NIRF India Rankings today, the Ministry of Education on their social media handle said: “Union Education Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan will be releasing the new ranking of Indian Education Institutions facilitated by NIRF on the 9th of September, 2021 at 12 pm.”

Last year in NIRF Rankings 2020, IIT Madras was placed as the best institute in the Overall and Engineering category. In the Universities category, IISc Bangalore was ranked one followed by Jawaharlal Nehru University at second place, while Maulana Azad Institute Of Dental Sciences was the best Dental college, AIIMS Delhi, the best medical college, NLSIU Bengaluru was placed as the best law institute. IIM Ahmedabad topped in the management category and IIT Kharagpur was the best in the Architecture category.