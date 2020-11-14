  • Home
Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Wishes Everyone A Happy Children’s Day

Children's Day 2020: The Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ wished everyone a Happy Children’s Day.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 14, 2020 6:21 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ wished everyone a Happy Children’s Day. The birth anniversary of the first Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru is celebrated as Children's Day in India as Pandit Nehru considered children the real strength of a nation and foundation of society. Pandit Nehru, or Chacha Nehru, was born on November 14, 1889, in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. He breathed his last on May 27, 1964.

Wishing everyone a Happy Children’s Day, Mr Pokhriyal said: “May this day always remind us of our inner child who never stops Learning, Questioning, Improving and Growing.”

He further added: “Here's to all the amazing and curious kids out there. We are proud of you all!”

The celebration of Children’s Day in India dates back to 1956 but then it was celebrated on November 20. After the death of the Prime Minister, his birth anniversary was chosen as the date for Children's Day in India. Apart from the tribute this Children’s Day offers to Chacha Nehru, the celebration speaks of children’s rights, care and education. Children’s Day in India is celebrated with fun in schools and other educational institutions.

