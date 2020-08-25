Education Minister Suggests National Children Awards Under National Bal Bhavan

  • Home
Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, in a review meeting, has advised the National Bal Bhawan, New Delhi, to organize children's awards at a national level to encourage their overall development.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Aug 25, 2020 4:18 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

Image credit: Twitter -- @DrRPNishank
New Delhi:

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has advised the National Bal Bhawan, New Delhi, to organize children awards at a national level to encourage their overall development. Mr Pokhriyal on Tuesday held a review meeting with the senior officials of the Education Ministry and the National Bal Bhawan.

“I advised the officials to start felicitating children by organizing 'Children's Awards' at a national level to motivate them and encourage their overall development, creative energy, and positive growth,” Mr Pokhriyal said on social media.

In the review meeting, the Education Minister discussed the grants and expenditure of the National Bal Bhawan. The minister also reviewed posts and vacancies of the National Bal Bhawan and the different activities that the institute has planned for 2020.

“During the meeting, I assessed the progress made by @nbbdelhi in the last two years, its current membership details & training programmes,” Mr Pokhriyal said.

National Bal Bhavan is an autonomous institution under the Ministry of Education (MoE) that aims at enhancing the creative potential of children by providing them various activities, opportunities, and common platforms to interact, experiment, create and perform according to their age, aptitude, and ability.

The institute offers a barrier-free environment with possibilities of innovation without any stress or strain.

