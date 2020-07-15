HRD Minister Launches IIT Delhi's COVID-19 Diagnostic Kit

The Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' has launched a COVID-19 detection kit today in an online ceremony. Named Corosure, the diagnostic kit has been developed jointly by Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) and NCR-based Newtech Medical Devices. Corosure has also been approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research, or ICMR, with the highest score and Drugs Controller General of India, or DCGI, has approved it with a “very high sensitivity and specificity”.

A team of IIT Delhi researchers with lead Prof Vivekanandan Perumal have developed the COVID-19 diagnostic kit. The team includes Dr. Akhilesh Mishra, Dr. Parul Gupta, Dr. Sonam Dhamija, Prof. Manoj B. Menon, Prof. Bishwajit Kundu, Prof. James Gomes and PhD scholars of IIT Delhi Prashant Pradhan, Ashutosh Pandey and Praveen Tripathi.

“IIT Delhi has given license to 10 companies to manufacture COVID-19 diagnostic kit using the technology developed by its researchers,” added a statement issued in this regard.

The e-launch of the diagnostic kit, Corosure, was also attended by Minister of State for HRD Sajay Dhotre; Secretary Higher Education Amit Khare and other senior officials of the ministry.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Pokhriyal said that Corosure, COVID-19 Diagnostic Kit developed by IIT Delhi is a step towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a self-reliant India.

The minister while congratulating the team of IIT Delhi researchers further said: “The Corosure Kit has been developed indigenously and is much cheaper than other kits...The kit has received ICMR approval with the highest score and DCGI approved with a very high sensitivity and specificity.”

Mr Pokhriyal, during the launch, also informed that this kit will be available for use by the authorised testing labs.

“The base price of the RT-PCR assay is Rs 399. Even after adding the RNA isolation and laboratory charges, the cost per test will be considerably cheaper compared to currently available kits in the market,” said the statement.

Prof V. Ramgopal Rao, Director of IIT Delhi said: “IIT Delhi is thankful to the support it has received from the Indian government, HRD ministry, Health Ministry and the ICMR for the development and manufacturing of the affordable kit.” He further added: “Our researchers will continue to focus on COVID-19 related research and development to help the country as well as the World in the fight against Coronavirus.”