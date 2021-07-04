Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ To Launch NIPUN Bharat Tomorrow

Education Minister to launch NIPUN Bharat tomorrow

The Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will launch National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy (NIPUN Bharat) tomorrow, July 5. As a part of the National Mission on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy, the NIPUN Bharat programme will be introduced. The Education Minister’s NIPUN Bharat launch is scheduled between 12 noon and 1 pm tomorrow.

NIPUN Bharat, an official statement said, will be implemented by the Department of School Education and Literacy and a five-tier implementation mechanism will be set up at the national- state- district- block- school level in all states and Union Territories, under the aegis of the centrally sponsored scheme of Samagra Shiksha.

The Ministry of Education took to their social media handle to announce this. It said: “Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Minister of Education, Government of India will be launching "National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy (NIPUN Bharat)" as a part of the National Mission on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy.”

The vision of NIPUN Bharat is to create an environment that ensures the universal acquisition of foundational literacy and numeracy and every child achieve the learning competencies in reading, writing and numeracy by Class 3, by 2026-27.