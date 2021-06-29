  • Home
  • Education
  • Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ Discharged From AIIMS Today

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ Discharged From AIIMS Today

While the Education Minister was in the hospital recovering from Covid, he also host an interactive session where Mr Pokhriyal addressed students’ concerns and queries related to evaluation of CBSE board exams.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 29, 2021 4:56 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Pramod Sawant Launches Goa Board's App To Provide Study Material To Students
Madhya Pradesh Schools Will Not Reopen On July 1: State Government
Schools Can't Deny Admission On Ground That Child Has Declared Name Of One Parent: Manish Sisodia
Maharashtra Education Minister Launches Bridge Course For Classes 2-10
Supreme Court Refuses To Stay HC Order Allowing Private Schools To Levy Annual Fees
Educational Institutions In Jammu And Kashmir To Remain Closed Till July 15
Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ Discharged From AIIMS Today
Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' discharged from AIIMS
New Delhi:

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has been discharged from the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, today, June 29. The Education Minister was admitted to the hospital following post-Covid complications. Mr Nishank had tested positive for Covid on April 21 and had resumed office after recovery. However, he had to be hospitalized on June 1.

According to sources, the minister was admitted under Dr Neeraj Nischal, an associate professor in the Department of Medicine at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi on June 1.

While he was in the hospital recovering from Covid, the Education Minister also host an interactive session where Mr Pokhriyal addressed students’ concerns and queries related to evaluation of CBSE board exams. During the interaction, the minister assuring the students said: “If you are not happy with the assessment method, don't worry. We are ready to conduct optional exams...in August.”

In the wake of the second wave of Covid pandemic, the Education Ministry has cancelled CBSE Class 10th and 12th board exam.

While several students, tagging the minister while sending queries for the live interaction have also asked about the pending JEE Main exams, scheduling the medical entrance test, NEET, and other competitive exams, most others have urged the Education Minister to scrap the CBSE compartment exams for the private candidates on similar lines.

Click here for more Education News
Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIM Bangalore Welcomes PhD, NSR Pre-Doc Students
IIM Bangalore Welcomes PhD, NSR Pre-Doc Students
JKBOSE 10th Result Improves By Around 10 Percentage Points This Year
JKBOSE 10th Result Improves By Around 10 Percentage Points This Year
IIM Kozhikode, Coursera Join Hands To Launch Certificate Programmes
IIM Kozhikode, Coursera Join Hands To Launch Certificate Programmes
Telangana DOST 2021: Degree Admission Notification Released, Registration Soon
Telangana DOST 2021: Degree Admission Notification Released, Registration Soon
Bihar To Reimburse D.El. Ed 2020 Exam Fee; Apply By July 5
Bihar To Reimburse D.El. Ed 2020 Exam Fee; Apply By July 5
.......................... Advertisement ..........................