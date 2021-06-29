Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ Discharged From AIIMS Today

Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' discharged from AIIMS

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has been discharged from the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, today, June 29. The Education Minister was admitted to the hospital following post-Covid complications. Mr Nishank had tested positive for Covid on April 21 and had resumed office after recovery. However, he had to be hospitalized on June 1.

According to sources, the minister was admitted under Dr Neeraj Nischal, an associate professor in the Department of Medicine at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi on June 1.

While he was in the hospital recovering from Covid, the Education Minister also host an interactive session where Mr Pokhriyal addressed students’ concerns and queries related to evaluation of CBSE board exams. During the interaction, the minister assuring the students said: “If you are not happy with the assessment method, don't worry. We are ready to conduct optional exams...in August.”

In the wake of the second wave of Covid pandemic, the Education Ministry has cancelled CBSE Class 10th and 12th board exam.

While several students, tagging the minister while sending queries for the live interaction have also asked about the pending JEE Main exams, scheduling the medical entrance test, NEET, and other competitive exams, most others have urged the Education Minister to scrap the CBSE compartment exams for the private candidates on similar lines.