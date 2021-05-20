Ramesh Pokhriyal will interact with directors of IITs, NITs, others today

Union Education Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will interact with directors of Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), National Institute of Technology (NITs), Indian Institute of Science (IISc), and Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) today, May 20. The meeting with the directors will be held virtually at 11:30 am.

The minister will discuss COVID-19 management with the directors of various premium educational institutions. The discussion will also be held in and around the online learning and status of implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP 2020).

“I will be meeting Directors of IITs, IIITs, NITs, IISER & IISCs with an agenda of discussing COVID-19 Management, Online Learning and the latest status of Implementation of NEP2020 at 11:30 AM tomorrow,” Mr Pokhriyal said.

Earlier, on May 17, Ramesh Pokhriyal chaired a meeting with education secretaries of states and union territories of India to review COVID-19 management, online education, and implementation of NEP 2020.

The minister said despite the pandemic, the Centre and the states, as well as agencies like the National Testing Agency (NTA), have managed to deliver education online as well as to conduct public exams such as JEE and NEET UG.

Mr Pokhriyal also discussed different strategies adopted for online and offline learning in Schools so far and the way forward.

The minister emphasised the need to continue the coherent efforts made by the states and UTs in the previous year and underscored the importance of reaching out to the most vulnerable and marginalized children in this pandemic period. He further stated that the Department has taken up several Initiatives in 2020-21 for facilitating continuous learning during the pandemic.

The issue of pending Class 12 board exams also came up for discussion and suggestions were sought from states in this regard. The CBSE has already announced that a review will be done on or after June 1 and a decision will be taken on the pending board exams. Class 10 exams have already been cancelled and a marking policy has been announced.

A section of parents and students has been demanding that Class 12 exams be cancelled and a similar marking strategy be adopted.