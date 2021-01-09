Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Attended Second Convocation Of Sanskriti University

Ramesh Pokhriyal Attended Second Convocation Of Sanskriti University

The Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has attended the virtual convocation ceremony of Sankriti University today, January 9 in online mode. The convocation, in its second edition, presented the graduating students of the Sanskriti University with degrees and the top rank holders of Diploma, undergraduate and postgraduate with Gold, Silver and Bronze medals. The education minister also inaugurated the Centre for Krishna Consciousness (CKC) at the university.

Congratulating the graduating students, Mr Pokhriyal called upon the students to strive hard to cherish their dreams despite enormous challenges to be faced in the times to come. He also expressed that the National Education Policy (NEP 2020) will go a long way in brightening the future of the new students which will pave the way for holistic and multidisciplinary education.

Addressing the students, Mr Nishank said: “NEP will help in creation of New India. I am confident that the students will contribute by their way of innovations and research in fulfilling the dream of our Prime Minister’s visionary program - Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.

Sachin Gupta Chancellor of Sanskriti University expressed his satisfaction on the momentous occasion and congratulated all the meritorious students for their tremendous and meritorious achievement.