Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Admitted To AIIMS

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' has been admitted to AIIMS in New Delhi following post-Covid complications. Mr Pokhriyal had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 21 and had resumed office after recovery.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jun 1, 2021 12:19 pm IST

New Delhi:

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has been admitted to the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi following post-Covid complications, reports news agency ANI. Mr Pokhriyal had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 21 and had resumed office after recovery.

