Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Admitted To AIIMS
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has been admitted to AIIMS in New Delhi following post-Covid complications. Mr Pokhriyal had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 21 and had resumed office after recovery.
Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jun 1, 2021 12:19 pm IST
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has been admitted to the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi following post-Covid complications, reports news agency ANI. Mr Pokhriyal had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 21 and had resumed office after recovery.
Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank admitted to AIIMS due to post COVID complications today: AIIMS officials— ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2021
(File pic) pic.twitter.com/w1xMx8xhmt
Click here for more Education News