  • Home
  • Education
  • Education Minister Launches 100 Comic Books Created By Teachers, Students Of CBSE Schools

Education Minister Launches 100 Comic Books Created By Teachers, Students Of CBSE Schools

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Thursday launched over 100 comic books created by teachers and students of CBSE schools and curated by the NCERT.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Mar 25, 2021 11:29 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Union Education Minister, UNESCO Director Discuss NEP, India's Response To COVID Pandemic
CBSE To Issue Hard Copies Of Migration Certificates ‘Only On Request’ This Year
School Dropout, Owner Of UK-Based Company Creating IT Awareness Among Kashmiri Youth
AICTE Ties Up With 6 Oil And Gas Companies To Offer 1 Lakh Internships
Rajasthan Governor Stress On Need To Increase Representation Of Tribal Youths
Telangana Postpones All Exams Due To COVID-19
Education Minister Launches 100 Comic Books Created By Teachers, Students Of CBSE Schools
Education minister launches 100 comic books
New Delhi:

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Thursday launched over 100 comic books created by teachers and students of CBSE schools and curated by the NCERT.

The comics can be accessed online on DIKSHA web portal (diksha.gov.in) or via the DIKSHA app on any android Smartphone. The comics can also be accessed through a new WhatsApp powered Chatbot, which presents an opportunity to expand the scope of digital learning.

"The Department of School Education and Literacy, in its endeavour to provide holistic learning to students and to usher in vision envisaged in the National Education Policy has launched comic books aligned to chapters of NCERT textbooks across grades 3-12. This innovative initiative will help in increasing the cultural and social sensitivity in our children while imparting knowledge," he said.

The comics are aligned with topics of National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) textbooks and have specific storyline and characters, which students and teachers can relate to.

"Each comic has been divided into smaller topics supported by worksheets and it dovetails with the learning objectives and outcomes. It has been created in a linear progression, which will help to understand basic concepts and decrease the learning gaps.

"While deconstructing the academic content, care has been taken to address issues of gender sensitivity, women empowerment, value education among other life skills," a senior official of the Ministry of Education said.

Click here for more Education News
education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Colleges In Puducherry To Hold Classes Online From Friday Following Surge In New COVID-19 Cases
Colleges In Puducherry To Hold Classes Online From Friday Following Surge In New COVID-19 Cases
Bihar Board 12th Result Live Updates: BSEB Inter Results Tomorrow At 3 PM
Bihar Board 12th Result Live Updates: BSEB Inter Results Tomorrow At 3 PM
JEE Main 2021 (April) Registration Begins
JEE Main 2021 (April) Registration Begins
Union Education Minister, UNESCO Director Discuss NEP, India's Response To COVID Pandemic
Union Education Minister, UNESCO Director Discuss NEP, India's Response To COVID Pandemic
BSEB Class 12 Result: Here’s What Students Should Know
BSEB Class 12 Result: Here’s What Students Should Know
.......................... Advertisement ..........................