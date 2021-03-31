Education Minister Inaugurates Happiness Centre At IIM Jammu

  • Home
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' inaugurated a happiness centre at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu virtually on Tuesday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Mar 31, 2021 10:10 am IST | Source: PTI

Jammu:

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' inaugurated a happiness centre at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu virtually on Tuesday. The minister said that incorporating happiness in the academic curriculum is a very crucial step towards empowering the nation and congratulated the institute for the venture.

'Anandam - the Centre for Happiness' aligns with the National Education Policy 2020, aiming to achieve holistic wellbeing for all, he said.

"This step will take our education system to new heights, similar to the times of ancient Indian universities like Nalanda and Takshashila," the minister added.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who was present on the occasion, suggested that universities and institutes invest in well-being also and replicate the model of the IIM happiness centre.

"In today's times, when higher education institutions are preparing themselves for the post-COVID-19 world at both the external and internal levels, the coming up of Anandam Centre in IIM Jammu is an important step towards a stress-free campus,” he said.

Terming self-revelation an integral part of the 'Gurukul' tradition of education, the Lt Governor said centres like Anandam have worldwide paved the way for education to become a vibrant force and to know oneself.

Mr Sinha expressed his gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making untiring efforts in bringing a balance in education and professional life, in the routines of students and professionals through yoga and the Fit India Movement.

