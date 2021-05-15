Education Minister To Meet State Education Secretaries On May 17 Virtually

  • Home
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will interact with education secretaries of all states on May 17 to review the impact of the coronavirus on the education sector.

Education | Edited by Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: May 15, 2021 12:59 pm IST

Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will interact with education secretaries of all states on May 17
New Delhi:

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will interact with education secretaries of all states on May 17 to review the impact of the coronavirus on the education sector. The meeting will be held in a virtual mode. Mr Pokhriyal will also review the implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP 2020) and promotion of online education in states.

This is the first virtual meeting of the Education Minister with the state education secretaries after COVID -19 second wave, as per news agency ANI.

"Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will meet virtually all state education secretaries on Monday. The top agenda of the meeting will be COVID -19 pandemic and its impact on education, promotion of online education, implementation of the New Education policy and preparation made by states," education ministry sources told ANI.

Mr Pokhriyal is also expected to review the preparation made by the state education departments to cope with the COVID-19 and how students can continue their online education despite the pandemic.

In the wake of the second wave of COVID-19, the ministry has cancelled CBSE Class 10 board exam and postponed it for those in Class 12. The ministry has also postponed all exams of higher education scheduled in May.

(With PTI inputs)

