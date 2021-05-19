  • Home
Education Minister To Meet Directors Of IITs, NITs, Other Institutes Tomorrow

The agenda of the meeting is to discuss COVID-19 management, online learning, and the status of implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), Mr Pokhriyal said.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: May 19, 2021 8:07 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Earlier, Mr Pokhriyal reviewed the COVID-19 situation with state education secretaries
Image credit: Twitter – @DrRPNishank
New Delhi:

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will meet directors of Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) tomorrow, May 20.

The agenda of the meeting is to discuss COVID-19 management, online learning, and the status of implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), Mr Pokhriyal said. The meeting will take place at 11:30 am.

“I will be meeting Directors of IITs, IIITs, NITs, IISER & IISCs with an agenda of discussing COVID-19 Management, Online Learning and the latest status of Implementation of NEP2020 at 11:30 AM tomorrow,:” Mr Pokhriyal tweeted.

Review Meeting With State Education Secretaries

On Monday, Mr Pokhriyal chaired a review meeting with the education secretaries of states and UTs to discuss various measures adopted by them for management of the education system during COVID, and strategies adopted by them for online and offline learning in schools.

According to officials, the issue of pending Class 12 board exams also came up for discussion.

Mr Pokhriyal said despite the pandemic, the Centre and the states, as well as agencies like the National Testing Agency (NTA), have managed to deliver education online as well as conduct public exams such as JEE and NEET-UG.

