Education Minister Lays Foundation Stone Of New JNU Academic Buildings

The Union Education Minister of India Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has laid the foundation stone of Academic Complex for School of Engineering and ABV (Atal Bihari Vajpayee) School of Management and Entrepreneurship at Jawaharlal Nehru University today, January 4. The foundation laying ceremony was held in virtual mode. The event was live streamed on the official Twitter handle, Facebook page of the education minister and Facebook page of JNU. Along with the education minister, the Vice Chancellor of the university Professor M Jagadesh Kumar, JNU registrar and several faculty of the university were also present during the online ceremony.

Lauding the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in developing the country, Mr Nishank while laying the foundation stone also reiterated the features of National Education Policy, 2020.

The education minister while laying the foundation for the Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship also said how the new generation will strive to be job-creators instead of job-seekers. The new generation, Mr Nishank said, is full of energy and will make India an AtmaNirbhar Bharat on the lines of PM Modi’s vision.

Congratulating the Vice Chancellor of the University, Mr Nishank said: “JNU has been significant in implementing the new NEP 2020 and taking the features of the policy into action.”

The Vice Chancellor of the University in the foundation laying ceremony said: “The new complexes will be built within 18 months.”

“The new schools, new centres, new academic programmes that have been established in JNU, is purely because of the collective efforts of the university,” the VC added.