Education Minister Lays Foundation Stone Of New IGNOU Regional Centre In Port Blair

The Union Education Minister of India Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ laid the foundation stone of IGNOU Regional Centre in Port Blair on February 14.

Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Feb 16, 2021 12:43 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Union Education Minister of India Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has laid the foundation stone of IGNOU Regional Centre in Port Blair on February 14. The foundation stone laying ceremony of the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) Regional Centre in Port Blair was held in virtual mode. Along with the education minister, the Vice Chancellor of the university Professor Nageshwar Rao, Pro Vice Chancellor Professor Satyakam, RSD Director Dr M Shanmugam, Finance Officer Dr Jitendra Dev Gangwar, Chief Project Officer Sudhir Reddy, Regional Director Port Blair Dr TR Satyakeerthy and several faculty of the university were also present during the ceremony.

While laying the foundation stone of the IGNOU Regional Center in Port Blair virtually, Mr Nishank commended on the university's role in higher education space in the country. The Education Minister further said: “This [IGNOU Regional Centre in Port Blair] will fulfill the higher education aspirations of the youth population of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.”

The Vice Chancellor of IGNOU Professor Nageshwar Rao stressed on building infrastructure which would give impetus to the university's activities in the Andaman Nicobar Islands and said that IGNOU is committed in providing quality higher education to all covering all the geographies of India.

Professor Rao also outlined the road-map of the university which is in line with the new National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020) with more focus on the Open System of Education pioneered by the university, an IGNOU statement said. The Vice Chancellor also shared the online education vision of the university at the foundation laying ceremony.

