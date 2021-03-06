Education Minister Lays Foundation Stone Of New IGNOU Regional Centre In Aizawl

The Union Education Minister of India Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has laid the foundation stone of IGNOU Regional Centre in Aizawl today, on March 6. The foundation stone laying ceremony was held online in virtual mode. Along with the education minister, the Vice Chancellor of IGNOU Professor Nageshwar Rao, Pro Vice Chancellor Professor Satyakam, Registrar Dr VB Negi, Chief Project Officer Sudhir Reddy, RSD Director Dr Shanmugam and Regional Director Aizawl Dr SR Zonunthara were also present during the ceremony.

While laying the foundation stone of the IGNOU Regional Center in Aizawl, the Education Minister commended IGNOU's role in higher education. Mr Pokhriyal said: “This will further fulfill the higher education aspirations of the population of Mizoram.”

Mr Nishank also shared that more than 34,000 learners have benefitted and pursued higher education programmes including degree, certificate programmes from the university in the last five years.

Professor Nageshwar Rao, Vice Chancellor, laid stress on infrastructure building to give momentum to the university's activities in the state of Mizoram and said that IGNOU is committed in providing quality higher education to all covering all the geographies of India through open and distance mode.