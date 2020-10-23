Image credit: Twitter -- @DrRPNishank Education Minister Lays Foundation Stone Of IIT Palakkad Main Campus

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ and Kerala Chief Minister PinarayiVijayan today laid the foundation stone for the main campus of IIT Palakkad. The ministers also inaugurated the transit campus named Nila campus in the online event. The felicitation address was delivered by the Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan; Kerala Higher Education Minister K and other dignitaries.

Speaking on the occasion the Minister said that IIT Palakkad had made rapid progress since inauguration in 2015. The institute has grown immensely in the past half a decade and is now home to 640 undergraduate 225 postgraduate and 132 Doctoral students.

Mr Pokhriyal added that the Higher Education Funding Agency (HEFA) has been allocated Rs 2,200 crore in the 2020 budget to oversee and administer research and education infrastructure in higher education institutes. This focus is also reflected in the recently introduced New Education Policy (NEP 2020).

Currently, IIT Palakkad offers BTech programmes in four disciplines of Engineering -- Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Computer Science.

Additionally, the institute has also started the Masters programmes inclusive of MS (by Research), MTech, and MSc. The MS programmes were added in 2017and the MTech and MSc programmes were introduced in 2019.

IIT Palakkad offers MTech programmes in Geotechnical Engineering, Manufacturing and Materials Engineering, Computing and Mathematics, Data Science, Power Electronics and Power Systems and System-on-Chip Design.

The MS programmes are available in all the four branches of Engineering while the MSc programmes are offered in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. The Doctoral Programmes, started in 2017 are available in all the eight disciplines of the institute.