Education Minister Lays Foundation Stone Of IGNOU Regional Centres Buildings

Education Minister laid the foundation stone of the IGNOU regional centres buildings

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today laid the foundation stone of the IGNOU regional centres buildings in Bangalore, Noida and Pune in virtual mode. Mr Pradhan in his address said that IGNOU is playing an instrumental role in taking higher education to the masses and top notch infrastructure is imperative to providing quality education.

Talking about the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in the context of higher education, especially Open and Distance Learning (ODL) system of education, the minister said that the new policy envisage to establish India as a global knowledge hub and ODL system by IGNOU needs to have regulations to enable the same.

Prof. Nageshwar Rao, Vice-Chancellor in his address said that it is a historic occasion for us at IGNOU.

Thanking the minister for laying the foundation stones of the RCs at Noida, Pune and Bangalore, Prof. Rao said that we would work together to achieve the goals set by the Ministry in fulfilling the larger objective of making India a Global Knowledge Hub as is envisaged in National Education Policy 2020. He laid stress on using tech-enabled education as mentioned by the Hon'ble Minister in the address.

Pro-VC, IGNOU Prof RP Das in his address said it is necessary to have facilities at the regional level to provide quality student services.

Prof. Uma Knajilal, Pro-VC emphasised on embracing technology to become tech enabled and provide better services to learners by being smart regional centers.

Prof. Sumitra Kukreti, Pro-VC said that having its own infrastructure at key places of India will boost IGNOU's reach and coverage, providing quality education and also increasing the GER.