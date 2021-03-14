Education Minister Lays Foundation Stone Of IGNOU Regional Centre

The Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has laid the foundation stone of a regional centre of Indira Gandhi National Open University at Rajkot, Gujarat. The new academic centre is expected to help the students of adjacent areas including Rajkot, Kachchh, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Surendranagar and Union Territory Daman and Diu.

The Education Minister congratulated the university and the learners for the new Regional Center building and commended the role of IGNOU since its inception in higher education space in the country. He also noted that the new regional centres are expected to cater to the education needs of the students residing in nearby areas.

IGNOU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Nageshwar Rao outlined the open distance learning (ODL) programmes of the University. He said that IGNOU provides access, equity and quality at affordable prices.

Talking about the new IGNOU regional centre, Prof Rao said that “the infrastructure would give impetus to the university's activities in the Region and said that IGNOU is committed to providing quality higher education to all covering all the geographies of India”.

Pro-Vice Chancellor of IGNOU Prof. Satyakam, Registrar Dr. VB Negi, Finance Officer Dr. Jitendra Dev Gangwar, Chief Project Officer Shri Sudhir Reddy and Regional Director, Rajkot, Dr. Rupal M. Kubavat, Regional Director and staff were also present at the occasion.

Currently, in Gujarat IGNOU as 9 academic centres at Ahmedabad.

Earlier on March 6, the Education Minister laid the foundation stone of IGNOU Regional Centre in Aizawl, Mizoram. He also shared that more than 34,000 learners have benefitted and pursued higher education programmes including degree, certificate programmes from the University in the last five years.