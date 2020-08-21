  • Home
Education Minister Lays Foundation Stone Of IGNOU Regional Center, Karnal

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Friday laid the foundation stone of IGNOU Regional Center, Karnal.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Aug 21, 2020 6:20 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

New Delhi:

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Friday laid the foundation stone of Indira Gandhi National Open University, or IGNOU, Regional Centre in Karnal in a virtual ceremony attended by Prof. Satyakam, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, IGNOU, Dr. V.B. Negi, Registrar, M Shamnugham, director of the Regional Service division, Finance Officer Jitendra Dev Gangwar and other dignitaries.

During the virtual ceremony, Mr Pokhriyal congratulated the IGNOU Vice-Chancellor for making higher education accessible to rural and semi-urban areas, which, according to the minister, is a key aspect of the New Education Policy.

The New Education Policy 2020 lays special stress on online and open distance education, Mr Pokhriyal said.

Mr Pokhriyal also appreciated the contribution of the regional center in providing higher education opportunities to all sections of the society -- women, Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) -- which is almost one-third of the total student strength of the regional center.

The building of the center will be constructed and maintained by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) as per the agreement between IGNOU and CPWD.

