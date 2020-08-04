IIM Sirmaur: Education Minister Laid Foundation Stone Online

The foundation stone of Indian Institute of Management Sirmaur, or IIM Sirmaur, has been laid down today at a 210-acre land in Dhaulakuan, Himachal Pradesh. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Anurag Singh Thakur and Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre, laid the foundation stone in virtual mode.

IIM Sirmaur was operationalised by IIM Lucknow from August 2015 as the mentor Institution with the commencement of the first batch of post graduate programme for 20 students from its temporary campus at Paonta Sahib, Sirmaur, Himachal Pradesh. The complete full-fledged permanent campus at Dhaulakuan has been envisaged for a student strength of 1170. The Union Government has sanctioned an amount of Rs 531.75 Crore out of which Rs 392.51 Crore is for construction works.

The Chief Minister in a statement said: “The current academic activity is operationalised from temporary campus which is fully residential for students with all modern facilities. The students are not only pursuing academics but also engaged in various cultural, sporting and CSR and community outreach activities.”

Mr Pokhriyal in the online foundation stone laying ceremony added: “MBA students are future corporate leaders, wealth creators and responsibility lies heavily on their shoulders to provide right direction to business and industry to make Atma-nirbhar Bharat, as per the vision by our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji. Education is the key to the task of Nation building. We need to promote research and innovation in our institutions and create an eco-system of excellence.”

He further assured the support of the Ministry of Education, or MoE, to IIM Sirmaur in establishing its world class infrastructure.

While Mr Dhotre added that over a period of less than five years, IIM Sirmaur has seen the intake of students from a mere 20 to over 300. “This speaks of the hard work put in by the management, director and the board to steer academic activity in the required direction,” he added.