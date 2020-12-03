Education Minister Launches Virtual 'Toyathon' To Promote Innovative Teaching

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal virtually launched the ‘Toyathon Challenge 2020' on Thursday, December 3, 2020 in association with Amazon India. This initiative is in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 to impart education to students through innovative toy technologies.

This is aimed at using toys as pedagogical tools to make the process of learning more fun, and interactive.

During the launch event of Toyathon, Mr Pokhriyal said this move would give impetus to the vision of Atmanirbhar (self-reliance) as seen by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The NEP 2020 and this Hackathon are linked to PM Narendra Modi’s dream of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. By using toys as pedagogical tools, learning will be made more engaging and interactive,” said Mr Pokhriyal.

The Education Minister also urged Amazon to help in providing digital education for students who have limited access to online learning.

The Amazon India head Amit Aggarwal interacted with Mr Pokhriyal during the digital launch of the event. He emphasised on the lack of playtime for children due to COVID-19, and how the digital toys might help in providing an alternative to open playgrounds.

“The period had a profound impact on children in the way they learn, and grapple with online learning. The pandemic has robbed them of playtime with friends and family members. As a result, they have missed out on a lot of opportunities to learn and develop”, Mr Aggarwal said.