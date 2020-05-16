Education Minister Launches Titles On Psycho-Social Impact Of Pandemic

Education Minister launched titles on psycho-social impact of Coronavirus

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' launched e-editions of titles on "Psycho-Social impact of pandemic & lockdown and how to Cope With". The titles have been launched under the corona studies series published by National Book Trust (NBT) India.

"To counter these formidable circumstances that the world is facing these days, NBT has brought out these remarkable and unparalleled set of books, and I hope that these books serve as guides to mental well-being of people at large," the minister said at the e-launch.

The e-launch was followed by an interactive session with the researchers and authors of NBT study group.

HRD Minister congratulated NBT India for its efforts and said that preventive mental health is an important subject area that we all need in these difficult times to go ahead and fight as warriors against the pandemic.

Prof. Govind Prasad Sharma, NBT Chairman, said, "In my age, I have seen many epidemics and diseases affecting the world, but what we are facing today is challenging because it is affecting the psychology of even those who are not corona-affected. Hence the need for these books is of utmost importance, and they will serve the needs of the readers not only in India but abroad as well".

The Corona Studies Series was specially conceptualized by NBT to document and to provide relevant reading materials for all age-groups for the post-Corona readership needs. The first-sub series of books focus on 'Psycho-Social Impact of Pandemic and How to Cope With' prepared by a Study Group comprising of seven psychologists and counsellors constituted by NBT.

The titles were launched following a study which looked at the various aspects of Psycho-social impact on seven different segments of the society through personal interviews, case studies and community perceptions based on the response to an online questionnaire floated through the website and other social media handles of National Book Trust, India.

The Study, which was conducted and analyzed between March 27 and May 1 2020, finds the 'fear of infection as the greatest source of anxiety followed by financial and domestic issues.' Study Group has recommended 'strengthening of Preventive Mental Health component of the National Mental Health Programme' as a long term strategy to prepare a resilient and well-adapted post-Corona society, along with physical health, and socio-economic adaptability.

The book, which comes with illustrations, provides practical tips to cope with the mental stress and anxiety which may be caused due to the pandemic and lockdown.







