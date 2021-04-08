Image credit: Twitter – @DrRPNishank SHARTHAQ is the roadmap for implementation of NEP for the next 10 years, the Education Ministry said

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on April 8 launched ‘Students’ and Teachers’ Holistic Advancement through Quality Education (SARTHAQ), the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 implementation plan for school education. Mr Pokhriyal chaired a high-level meeting for implementation of NEP, in presence of higher education secretary Amit Khare, School Education secretary Anita Karwal and senior officials of the ministry.

In pursuance of the goals of #NEP2020 & to assist States/UTs in this task, launched #SARTHAQ (Students' And Teachers' Holistic Advancement Through Quality Education) today. pic.twitter.com/8IUyiKZmr2 — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 8, 2021

This implementation plan was released as a part of the celebrations leading to the Amrit Mahotsav on 75 years of Indian independence, an official statement said.

SARTHAQ keeps in mind the concurrent nature of education and adheres to the spirit of federalism, the ministry said.

The plan delineates the roadmap for implementation of NEP 2020 for the next 10 years. States and Union Territories have been given the flexibility to adapt the plan with “local contextualization”. They have been allowed to modify the plan as per their needs and requirements, the Education Ministry said.

SARTHAQ has been developed in consultation withStates and UTs, Autonomous bodies and suggestions received from stakeholders. “Around 7177 suggestions/inputs were received from them. A teacher’s fest, ‘ShikshakParv’ was especially organized from 8th to 25th September 2020 for discussing various recommendations of NEP 2020 and its implementation strategies, which attracted around 15 lakh suggestions,” an official statement said.

Mr Pokhriyal urged all the stakeholders to use the SAETHAQ plan as a “guiding star” to undertake “transformational reforms in the school education sector.”

He said that like the policy itself, the plan is also interactive, flexible and inclusive.