  • Home
  • Education
  • Education Minister Launches Online Portal To Seek Advice On New Teachers' Programmes

Education Minister Launches Online Portal To Seek Advice On New Teachers' Programmes

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has launched a new online portal that will be inviting suggestions or inputs from teachers and other professionals to help preparing a draft for National Mission for Mentoring Program Membership (NMM) and National Professional Standards for Teacher

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Apr 1, 2021 7:54 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

CBSE Releases List Of Selected Candidates For Single Girl Child Scholarship 2020
Odisha Reserves 15% Seats In State Medical, Engineering Colleges For Government School, College Students
Odisha: Know About Schools Closure, Utkala Dibasa Celebrations
JAIN Launches UGC Recognized Online Degree Courses
International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO) Results Declared
UGC Allows Universities To Offer 40% Of Courses Online Through SWAYAM
Education Minister Launches Online Portal To Seek Advice On New Teachers' Programmes
Education Minister launches online portal for teachers' programmes
New Delhi:

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has launched a new online portal that will be inviting suggestions or inputs from teachers and other professionals to help preparing a draft for National Mission for Mentoring Program Membership (NMM) and National Professional Standards for Teachers (NPST).

This initiative has been taken by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE). The new portal has been named as ‘MyNEP2020’. The last date to submit suggestions is May 15.

This initiative is aimed at promoting the participation of teachers, educational professionals, academicians and other stakeholders in preparing the policy to create a sustainable and positive change in the teacher’s education sector.

NCTE will be working with various individuals and organisations to build the new policy.

A committee consisting of experts would then review the inputs taken during the consultation period and then form the draft policy.

The reviewers will be asked to submit their feedback about the policy before forming the final draft.

Click here for more Education News
National Education Policy (NEP) National Education Policy
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
No Separate JIPMER BSc Entrance Tests; Admission To Be Based On NEET UG Score
No Separate JIPMER BSc Entrance Tests; Admission To Be Based On NEET UG Score
Delhi Education Minister Discusses ‘Model Virtual School’
Delhi Education Minister Discusses ‘Model Virtual School’
CHSE Odisha Class 12: Apply For Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) Of Cash In Lieu Of Laptop By April 30
CHSE Odisha Class 12: Apply For Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) Of Cash In Lieu Of Laptop By April 30
Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET) To Be Held On June 15, 16
Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET) To Be Held On June 15, 16
Telangana Board Releases Intermediate (Class 12) Practical Exam Admit Cards
Telangana Board Releases Intermediate (Class 12) Practical Exam Admit Cards
.......................... Advertisement ..........................