Education Minister Launches Online Portal To Seek Advice On New Teachers' Programmes

Education Minister launches online portal for teachers' programmes

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has launched a new online portal that will be inviting suggestions or inputs from teachers and other professionals to help preparing a draft for National Mission for Mentoring Program Membership (NMM) and National Professional Standards for Teachers (NPST).

This initiative has been taken by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE). The new portal has been named as ‘MyNEP2020’. The last date to submit suggestions is May 15.

To prepare 21st-century #teachers, #MYNEP2020 portal has been launched by @ncteDelhi. Inviting nationwide suggestions/inputs for National Mission for Mentoring Program Membership and National Professional Standards for Teachers before May 15. pic.twitter.com/peP41zES1M — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 1, 2021

This initiative is aimed at promoting the participation of teachers, educational professionals, academicians and other stakeholders in preparing the policy to create a sustainable and positive change in the teacher’s education sector.

NCTE will be working with various individuals and organisations to build the new policy.

A committee consisting of experts would then review the inputs taken during the consultation period and then form the draft policy.

The reviewers will be asked to submit their feedback about the policy before forming the final draft.