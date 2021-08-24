Education Minister Launches NIOS Virtual Open School Initiative

Dharmendra Pradhan launched the ‘Virtual School’ of NIOS today

Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Education Minister, launched the ‘Virtual School’ of the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) today, August 14. The virtual school aims to teach and train the students of Classes 9th to 12th through advanced digital learning platforms. Mr Pradhan was addressing an event on the one year anniversary of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, where he launched several other initiatives.

Mr Pradhan launched a booklet and an alternate academic calendar 2021-22 of NCERT.

Virtual school is the first such school in India and it will put emphasis on learning and teaching patterns through non-conventional approaches like Virtual Live Classrooms and Virtual Labs.

Tweeting about the NIOS initiative, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said: "Be it e-resources to make 7.5 crore students aged 3-9 years proficient in reading, writing, and arithmetic, or virtual schools started in the direction of reducing the distance between teacher and learner and ensuring bright future of students, all this is the goal of the Modi government. Shows commitment towards education."

The virtual school initiative of the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) will be providing opportunities to the differently abled students and they will be able to participate equally. Under the virtual school, exams will also be conducted through Artificial Intelligence based remotely proctored arrangements.

The virtual school of NIOS will have a digital approach towards conventional learning and will teach students concepts like cyber security and such training will be held along with the regular schooling.

These schools will focus on labs and will train students through a practical approach.