Education Minister Launches IGNOU's Online MA Hindi Programme

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has launched the online MA (Hindi) programme of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) today. The programme was launched in a Facebook Live session which was broadcast live through IGNOU’s Gyan Darshan TV Channel, Gyan Dhara, and Facebook page.

This would strengthen our "Padhe India Online" initiative, said Mr Pokhriyal during the inauguration and commended IGNOU's role in promoting online education. He also said that the initiatives like National Digital Library (NDL), Swayam, Swayam Prabha, Diksha among other platforms are providing digital education to lakhs of learners across India and IGNOU's step in the same direction will give impetus to this.

He stressed on the role Hindi language plays in India and in other countries including Mauritius, Fiji, Surinam etc.

Apart from MA in Hindi, the university has also launched programmes in MA in Gandhi and Peace Studies, BA in Tourism Studies, certificate course in Arabic, certificate in information technology, certificate programme in Library and Information Science.

IGNOU offers the online courses through its portal www.iop.ignouonline.ac.in. The online programme will include video and audio lectures, tutorials etc.

IGNOU also offers undergraduate, postgraduate, certificate, and diploma courses in the open and distance learning (ODL) mode.







