The book has been prepared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jun 29, 2021 8:30 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Education Minister Launches 'Financial Literacy Workbook' For Class 6 Students
The book will be used in “Financial Literacy” subject offered as an elective subject for Class 6, the CBSE said
Image credit: Twitter – @DrRPNishank
New Delhi:

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Tuesday launched the ‘Financial Literacy Workbook’ for Class 6 students. The book has been prepared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

“I am very happy to launch 'Financial Literacy Workbook' for the students of Class 6,” Mr Pokhriyal said.

I feel delighted to share that now our young students will gain knowledge on basic financial concepts, insights about digital payments and much more through the newly launched book- Financial Literacy Workbook for Class 6 Students curated by CBSE & NPCI,” Mr Pokhriyal added.

The book will be used in “Financial Literacy” subject offered as an elective subject for Class 6, the CBSE said.

“This book shall help in developing student interest in banking and payments and study their relevance in today’s time. It will also help students and teachers understand the origin of banking, the transition from coins to paper money, types of banks, and major operations and services carried out by banks,” the board said.

“The book has been divided into four units and covers crucial topics with regards to financial awareness: starting from basic financial concepts like currency Banking, Security, savings, and investments, UPI, RuPay Cards, Wallets, to evolved concepts such as IMPS, USSD, NACH, PoS, mPoS, QR Codes, and ATMs, etc,” it added.

Education News Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'
