Education Minister Launches ‘DuroKea Series’ Developed By IIT Hyderabad Researchers

Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' has launched ‘DuroKea Series’ developed by IIT Hyderabad researchers.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ virtually launched ‘DuroKea Series’ developed by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad researchers. A researcher from IIT Hyderabad Dr Jyotsnendu Giri, Associate Professor in Biomedical Engineering and founder EaffoCare Innovation Pvt. Ltd incubating at iTIC, has developed innovative DuroKea long-lasting technologies to combat the COVID-19 virus.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Pokhriyal said that the Durokea product is aligned with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attain self-reliance. This next-generation DuroKea antimicrobial technology starts at Rs 189, kills 99.99 per cent of germs instantly and leaves behind the long-lasting protective nanoscale coating up to 35 days till the next wash, he said.

Mr Pokhriyal also informed that the unique property of the DuroKea range is to ensure instant killing (within 60 sec) and prolonged protection which is an immense necessity during this current pandemic situation. This revolutionary antimicrobial property of DuroKea products has been tested and certified by the Indian Government accredited lab and field-tested at the IIT Hyderabad campus, he added.

He congratulated Durokea Technology team for this attainment and urge the researchers and students of IIT Hyderabad to continue doing great work and bring the name to the country.

Congratulating the Durokea Team, Director IIT Hyderabad, Professor BS Murty said, “IIT Hyderabad is always at the forefront of the cute-edge research. It has proven time and again, especially during this pandemic time. IITH has delivered many solutions, including Low-cost Ventilators, Effective Mask, Mobile Apps and Fast COVID-19 Test-Kit. Durokea is one such unique invention to come out of IIT Hyderabad to fight against COVID-19. I define IITH as Invent and Innovate in Technology for Humanity and confident that IIT Hyderabad will continue to deliver many such novel innovations.”

Chairman, Board of Governors, IIT Hyderabad, BVR Mohan Reddy; Professor Founder Dean ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Hyderabad, M Srinivas; Director IIT Hyderabad, Professor BS Murty and other officials from IIT Hyderabad were present on the occasion.