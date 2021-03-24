Education Minister Launches Comic Books For Classes 3 To 12

Comic books launched for classes 3 to 12

The Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has launched comic books for the students of Classes 3 to 12. The comic books have been designed by NCERT based on its curriculum. More than 100 comic books created and curated by the teachers under the supervision of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) have been launched during the event. The aim of this initiative is to increase the social and cultural sensitivity among the children through teaching.

The comic books have been developed for 16 subjects. Each comic book consists of concise chapters followed by worksheets. They are supported by application-based examples to understand the concepts and some of the chapters cater to gender sensitivity, women empowerment and value education.

CBSE said that, “The comic books have ushered in transformation of education to personalized learning, as 21st century schooling focuses on knowledge, skills, attitudes, values and transformative competencies that create holistic learners”.

The step has been taken in line with the National Education Policy- NEP 2020 to bring a shift from textbook learning to ensuring conceptual clarity among the students.

The comics can be accessed on the government’s online portal named ‘DIKSHA’ available at the official website diksha.gov.in or on ‘DIKSHA’ mobile application.

The students can download the DIKSHA app on their phones and create a user profile. They can select from the chapters available on the application and choose the comic books.

More than 1000 teachers from CBSE-affiliated schools have helped in making the comic books.